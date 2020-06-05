Share:

SUKKUR - Mayor Sukkur, Barrister Arslan Shaikh on Thursday appealed to people to avoid coronatest till some sorts of indications do not appear.

Mayor asked people to observe preventive measures instead of having tests repeatedly and regarded it as their responsibility that they had to save not only themselves but also others’ lives. Talking to Media, the Mayor urged people to stay home as much as possible during COVID-19. He said that additional Protective Equipment were provided adding that joint efforts were needed to cope with the pandemic.

Deputy Mayor urges to ensure

strict implementation of SOPs

Deputy Mayor Sukkur, Tariq Chuhan has said the Sukkur district administration has decided to ensure strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) regarding prevention of coronavirus and directions have been issued to district administration and police in this regard.

Talking to Media, here on Thursday, he said the Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Shaikh had directed that shops and markets, violating the SOPs, be closed forthwith. He mentioned that only those businesses, which were following SOPs, would be allowed to continue. He said that it was also decided to declare wearing masks mandatory, besides taking action against violators. Orders were also issued to administrative and police officers regarding imposing fines on violators and sealing their shops.