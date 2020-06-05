Share:

ISLAMABAD - Parts of Pakistan is likely to receive moderately above normal monsoon rainfall which may cause floods in eastern rivers, high probability of urban flooding in metropolis cities and high probability of flash flooding in hill torrents of Punjab.

According Pakistan Meteorological Department it is expected that monsoon rainfall will be 10 to 20 per cent higher than the normal during July to September 2020 in Pakistan. Global SST forecast shows that El Nino Southern Oscillations (ENSO) and Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), which affect the South Asian summer monsoon rainfall, are likely to remain neutral during coming monsoon season, Pakistan Meteorological Department said in its outlook for monsoon from July to September 2020. Based on global and regional circulation models, the outlook for the season is as under: “Monsoon rainfall is expected to be slightly above normal (+10 per cent) during July to September 2020 in Pakistan. Sindh and Kashmir are likely to receive moderately above normal (+20 per cent) rainfall during the season (JAS).” Area weighted normal rainfall of Pakistan during Jul - Sep is 140.8 mm, said Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Regarding the impacts of above than normal rain it said that there is Flood potential in eastern rivers of Pakistan. There is high probability of urban flooding in metropolis cities.