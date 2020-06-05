Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - A mother of two killed her daughters by administering to them black stone, locally known as ‘Kala Pathar, over a domestic issue at Bhinda Merbaan area of tehsil Jatoi on Thursday.

Police sources said that Samina Bibi w/o Nazik Hussain after consuming black stone herself gave it to her two daughters, namely Dua Zahra (5) and Ayet Zahra, an infant, in the limits of Police Station Mir Hazar Khan.

The kids died on the spot while their mother was hospitalized, they said, adding that Samina was being treated at THQ Muzaffargarh.

Police had started investigation into the matter, they informed.

Paraphenylene diamine (PPD) (Kala Pathar) poisoning is associated with high morbidity and mortality.

The chemical is emerging as a common form of poisoning; both accidental and intentional.