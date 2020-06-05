Share:

KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan lawmaker Faisal Subzwari was among the 1667 others in the province who tested positive for Covid-19.

MQM-P Coordination Committee member announced on his Twitter account that he had tested positive for the virus.

He said that his parents, wife and two daughters have tested positive for the virus previously.

“Now, I have also tested positive for Covid-19,” said Faisal Subzwari while divulging that his another daughter and second wife Madiha Naqvi have, however, tested negative for it.

He asked the masses to pray for their early recovery. “For God’s sake adopt precautionary measures and save yourself,” he said while warning that the hospitals in the city were unable to accommodate virus patients.

Earlier, in the day sharing the data of Covid -19 patients in the province, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that as many as 1667 new cases of coronavirus had emerged and 20 more patients succumb to the virus during the last 24 hours.

He said the highest number of 8,390 samples were collected against which 1,667 new cases emerged that constituted 20 percent of the tests. As far as, 208,843 samples had been tested which resulted in 33,536 people testing positive for the virus.

Shah said that 20 more patients died lifting the death toll to 575 which came to 1.7 percent of the total patients. He said that 366 patients were in critical condition, of them 66 have been put on the ventilators.

He said that at present 16,179 patients were under treatment, of them 14,910 were in home isolation, 99 at isolation centers and 1,170 at different hospitals.

He said that the recovery rate of the coronavirus patients in Sindh had reached 50.1 percent. “Our 764 patients recovered overnight and returned to their normal life- the number of patients recovered so far has reached to 16,782,” he said.

Giving district-wise breakup of the cases, Mr Shah said that out of 1667 cases, Karachi has 1311 new cases, of them 312 in East, 271 Korangi, 257 South, 241 West, 143 Central, and 87 Malir. He said that Hyderabad has 42, Ghotki 38, Kashmore 32, Khairpur 25, Sukkur 24, Larkana 22, Shaheed Benazirabad 21, Dadu and Sujawal 11 cases each, Shikarpur 10, Badin eight, Jamshoro seven, Sanghar five, Jacobabad, Kambar, Umerkot, and Tando Mohammad Khan have three cases each, and Thatta, Mirpurkhas and Matiari have one case each.

The chief minister urged people of Sindh to be careful and adopt precautionary measures to defeat the pandemic.