ISLAMABAD - National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Thursday despatched 126 ventilators and 60 X Ray machines to the federating units to help accommodate Covid-19 patients in their respective jurisdictions. NDMA spokesman said the items including 63 ICU and same number of Bi-PAP ventilators had been transported to the federating units. Of which 10 each ICU and Bi-PAP ventilators to Lahore, Rawalpindi and six each ICU and Bi-PAP ventilators have been despatched to Multan.From out of 16 ventilators sent to Sindh, 10 each (ICU, Bi-PAP) ventilators have been sent to Karachi and six each to Sukkur. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been transported 16 ventilators, of which 10 each to Peshawar and six each to Abbottabad. Likewise 10 X Ray machines have been despatched to the provinces. Of which five each X Ray machines have also been transported to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan. Some five each ICU, Bi-PAP ventilators and X Ray machines have also been given to Poly Clinic and Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, Islamabad to provide quality medical facilities to Covid-19 patients.