ISLAMABAD - Nation­al Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Thursday despatched 126 ventilators and 60 X-Ray ma­chines to the federating units to help accommodating COVID-19 patients in their respective jurisdictions.

NDMA spokesman said the sent items included 63 ICU and same numbers of Bi-PAP ventilators have been transported to the fed­erating units. Of which 10 each ICU and Bi-PAP ventilators to La­hore, Rawalpindi and six each ICU and Bi-PAP ventilators have been despatched to Multan.

From out of 16 ventilators sent to Sindh, 10 each (ICU,Bi-PAP) ventilators have been sent to Ka­rachi and six each to Sukkur.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been transported 16 ventilators. Of which 10 each to Peshawar and six each to Abbottabad.

Likewise 10 X Ray machines have been despatched to the prov­inces. Of which five each X Ray ma­chines have also been transported to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Some five each ICU, Bi-PAP venti­lators and X Ray machines have also been given to Poly Clinic and Paki­stan Institute of Medical Sciences, Is­lamabad to to provide quality med­ical facilities to COVID-19 patients.