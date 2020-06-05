Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday said there was no safe haven for Afghan Taliban in the country as Islamabad rejected the Indian propaganda.

The Foreign Ministry said the Indian Ministry of External Affairs had misrepresented the Eleventh Report of the United Nations Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team concerning the Taliban and other associated individuals and entities constituting the threat to the peace, stability and security of Afghanistan, to slander Pakistan.

“Pakistan categorically rejects India’s malicious allegations, which are aimed at misleading the international community,” said a foreign ministry statement.

It added: “There is no reference to “safe havens” in Pakistan in the Monitoring Team report. The Report is based on briefings provided in Afghanistan to the MT by certain quarters who have long expressed skepticism about the Afghan peace process. This skepticism is not shared by the larger international community, especially the UN Security Council and the UN Secretary General.”

The statement said the Indian MEA’s distortion and falsification of the contents of the MT report and its concocted allegations “reveal that India’s agenda is to create complications for the Afghan peace process. Pakistan has warned the world about the role of spoilers within and outside Afghanistan.”

Martyrdom of children in IOJK, a question mark on conscience of int’l community: Shibli

Pakistan, it said, has been highlighting India’s sponsorship of terrorist organizations in Afghanistan against Pakistan.

“The MT report endorses Pakistan’s stance that Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan is operating from Afghanistan and with Indian support threatens Pakistan and other countries in the region. Pakistan has proposed the listing of several Indian terrorism facilitators on the UN Security Council’s terrorism list along with evidence of their involvement in terrorism. We hope the Security Council will designate them soon,” the statement said.

It says the MT has also assessed that foreign terrorist fighters from India are traveling to Afghanistan to join the ISIL-Khorasan.

“Security Council resolutions require India to prevent the travel of terrorists to Afghanistan to join ISIL-K. The Report also notes that an Indian national, the leader of AI Qaeda in the Indian Sub Continent, was killed by international forces last year in Afghanistan. Earlier reports of MT also highlight the growing strength of ISIL in India and its role in Easter Sunday attack in 2019,” if added.

The statement says India had been using terrorism as state policy to destabilize its neighboring states, including Pakistan.

“The people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir have long suffered from India’s state terrorism, especially after the cruel lockdown and oppression imposed by the RSS-inspired BJP-led extremist government since 5 August 2019,” it said.

Pakistan also rejected Indian contentions regarding alleged damage to Buddhist cultural heritage in Gilgit Baltistan

Foreign Ministry spokesperson said, Pakistan completely rejected baseless Indian contentions regarding Buddhist cultural heritage in Gilgit Baltistan.

“The Indian allegations are contrary to the historical facts, international law and relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions,” the statement said.

The statement says India’s state terrorism and extra judicial killings in fake encounters in held Kashmir, vandalization and destruction of minorities’ places of worship including the historic Babri Mosque, lynchings by cow vigilantes under government’s watch, Gujarat massacre of 2002 and targeted killings of Muslims in Delhi in February 2020, and rendering millions of people stateless with discriminatory steps such as NRC are well documented by international human rights and humanitarian organisations.

“Rather than pretending concerns for minorities beyond its borders, it is time for Indian leadership to do serious introspection and take requisite steps to safeguard and protect the lives, rights and places of workshop of minorities in India,” it said.

India must realize that its baseless contentions about Gilgit-Baltistan cannot divert international attention away from the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and the need for its immediate resolution in accordance with the relevant UNSC Resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people, the statement said.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has urged the world community to take notice of the worst kind of persecution of Kashmiri children at the hands of Indian occupation forces in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In his tweets, on Thursday, on the occasion of International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression, he said that the arrest and martyrdom of innocent children in the occupied territory was a question mark on the conscience of international community.

The Information Minister said that the merciless use of pellet guns in the valley had deprived the children of their eyesight. He said that the picturesque valley was facing shortage of essential commodities including ration and medicines due to the inhuman and prolonged lockdown. He said that even milk was not being allowed to reach the children.

Shibli Faraz appealed to the international community that the Indian occupation forces should be held accountable for their crimes.

Meanwhile, Pakistan said that India was trying to impose war in the region and lamented that children were being killed by Indian forces in the held Kashmir.

Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said Pakistan had no desire to escalate the situation.

“We have reacted with restraint. However, violations of diplomatic norms and India’s continued belligerent attitude is a threat to regional peace and security. India continues its deplorable and jingoistic behaviour through unprovoked firing along the LOC and the WB. Pakistan remains ready to defend itself against any misadventure or aggressive action,” she said.

The spokesperson said that the two officials of the Pakistan High Commission in India were abducted by the Indian authorities on false and unsubstantiated charges, escalating the tension.

She said that Pakistan was deeply concerned over unabated extra-judicial killings of Kashmiri youth in fake encounters and so-called “anti-infiltration” operations.

“While the international community is pre-occupied with fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, India is busy intensifying its brutalization of the Kashmiri people. The RSS-BJP combine stands exposed before the world for its illegal and inhuman actions and its crimes against humanity in IOJK,” she maintained.

She said that in the recent days, the Vice President of the European Parliament, along with 14 MPs, had addressed a joint letter to the President of the European Commission, Ms. Ursula Von Der Leyen and High Representative/Vice President of the European Commission, Mr. Josep Borrell, on the grim human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In another development, she said, the Chair of the European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Human Rights Maria Arena, in her letter to Home Minister of India, Amit Shah, has conveyed concerns over the arrests and harassment of human rights defenders in India.

Pakistan, she said, was closely monitoring the situation along the China-India border areas. “We hope that the issue will be resolved in line with agreed understandings and established mechanisms to maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas. We hope that under the impulse of BJP’s rightist ideology, peace and security in the region will not be further imperilled,” she added:

She said in the past few days, 2,558 Pakistani citizens were repatriated from Dubai, 653 from Saudi Arabia, 179 from Somalia, 51 from Egypt and Tunisia, 118 from Mauritania and Sierra Leone were brought back.

As of 3 June 2020, she said, 51,593 Pakistani nationals had returned home through special flights and through land routes, who had been repatriated from different parts of the world. “We thank all our partners and governments for their cooperation in the repatriation of our nationals,” she said.

To a question, Aisha Farooqui said, Pakistan had been following the developments on the implementation of U.S.-Taliban Peace Agreement closely.

“We hope that the agreement will be implemented in its entirety at the earliest to pave the way for Intra-Afghan negotiations,” she said.

Pakistan, she said, believed that the ceasefire observed during the Eid holidays reflected a desire to work together for the sake of peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

“We hope that this will lead to further implementation of the U.S.-Taliban Peace Agreement leading to Intra-Afghan negotiations,” she added.

Pakistan, the spokesperson said, had made enormous contribution to the global fight against terrorism. Pakistan had also been a major victim of this scourge and had paid a huge price in terms of lost lives and cost to the economy, she said.

“However, we have managed to turn the situation around due to the concerted efforts and sacrifices of our security forces which have been fully backed by the nation,” she said.

She said Pakistan’s position on Hong Kong was consistent and clear. “Pakistan adheres to One-China policy. “Hong Kong is a part of China and it is important for China to safeguard its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and protect the lives of its citizens. We reaffirm that matters related to Hong Kong are China’s internal affairs. We believe it is important to uphold international law and adhere to the basic norm of non-interference,” she elaborated.

To a question, she said, at Pakistan’s request, under the aegis of Food and Agriculture Organization, a decision was made at the ministerial level meeting of Pakistan, India, Afghanistan and Iran, to revive communication between the regional countries through FAO’s Commission for Controlling the Desert Locust in South-West Asia on 11 March 2020.

In response, each country, through SWAC, agreed to constitute a Technical and Operational Coordination Team to exchange information; enhance coordination at the border areas; and increase synchronization to combat Desert Locust outbreak in the region.