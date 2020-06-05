Share:

On 28 May 1998, Pakistan, faced with the challenge of the impending Indian threat, was forced to test, and publicly announce its nuclear capabilities in retaliation. It was Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, who having witnessed surrender in 1971, took the bold initiative to acquire nuclear warheads despite American threats. It also goes to his credit, the arrangement of finances from different world leaders to secure the necessary equipment, and the assemblance of a team of capable engineers, working in various nuclear facilities and research centres across the country to make the nuclear program successful.

The father of our nation Muhammad Ali Jinnah had clearly laid down his vision that the survival of Pakistan lies in the adoption of a democratic welfare state, where power lies with the people and the state is answerable to these people. There is no concept of either a monarchy nor dictatorship in Islam and according to a renowned Islamic scholar, Muhammad Asad, the closest concept to an Islamic system of governance is democracy. Democracy has often been challenged in our country, but despite the good that our military leaders have done, it remains and shall remain, our move towards prosperity.

MALIK TARIQ,

Lahore.