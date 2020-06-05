Share:

BAJAUR - One person was killed and another wounded when an improvised explosive device went off on a road in Bajaur tribal district on Thursday.

Police officials said the blast took place near Damadola locality in Mamond tehsil. They said that two persons identified as Abdur Rahman and Ismail Khan riding on a motorcycle were on way to their native Damadola village when the bomb went off close to them.

Officials said that Abdur Rahman died on the way to district hospital while Ismail Khan was shifted to the hospital. The police registered the case and launched the investigation.