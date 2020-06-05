Share:

DADU - A large number of people held a demonstration here on Thursday to protest against overcharging by the petrol pump owners.

While on one hand, there is a petrol shortage in the entire district for the last four days, on the other the consumers are also being charged excessively for the product.

Asif Ali, a protestor, told newsmen that petrol whose official price was Rs74 per litre was being sold at prices fluctuating between Rs75 and Rs79 per litre in various areas of the district.

Dr Jabbar, a resident of Dadu city, told media men that soon after the government of Pakistan’s decision to reduce prices of the petroleum products on May 31, petrol was stocked and filling stations’ owners started supplying it at exorbitant rates.