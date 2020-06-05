Share:

KARACHI - A petition seeking disqualification of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders has been filed in the Supreme Court (SC) Karachi Registry on Thursday. Plaintiff in his plea stated PPP leaders Imtiaz Shaikh and Saeed Ghani reportedly had links with the drug-peddlers and evidence in this context had been submitted in the court.

The plea further stated that the SC had earlier disqualified former Prime Minister in Panama leaks case. He pleaded the court to disqualify Shaikh and Ghani and transfer the disqualification case to the SC.

It may be noted that, Shikarpur SSP Muhammad Rizwan Khan in his complied reports had claimed Saeed Ghani and his brother had been facilitating drug peddlers in Mehmoodabad area in Karachi.

He had claimed Farhan Ghani, brother of the minister, had been helping drug peddlers as an absconding drug dealer, Zaheer Ahmed, was also employed in his office.

SHC issues ‘contempt notice’ to Sindh govt over JIT reports

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday issued a contempt notice to the Sindh Government for not complying with its Jan 28 verdict ordering the provincial authorities to make JIT reports in high-profile cases public, according to Ali Haider Zaidi, Minister for Maritime Affairs. “Honorable Sindh High Court today issued contempt of court notice to Govt of Sindh for not complying with their orders of Jan 28, 2020 of releasing Uzair Baloch/Nisar Moorai/Baldia Factory Fire JIT’s,” he tweeted.

“Inshallah, [I] will pursue all legal options to get justice for victims of terrorism.”

Ali Haider Zaidi moved an application seeking contempt of court proceedings against the Sindh chief secretary over failure to implement the SHC verdict, saying the JIT reports have not been made public despite the court order.

The hearing was adjourned till June 23.