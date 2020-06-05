Share:

RAWALPINDI - Police have arrested a man on charges of sodomising child while held four others involved in immoral activities in different parts of city, informed a police spokesman on Thursday.

Separate cases were registered against the accused with police stations Rawat and Pirwadhai, he said.

According to him, a child was assaulted sexually by a man in DhokeGhulam Ali, the jurisdiction of PS Rawat and the accused was arrested. He said Shakil Ahmed, the complainant, reported to police his nephew NA was returning home after getting milk when Afaq Ali caught him in a Nullah and sodomised him forcefully. After committing crime, the accused managed to escape and the victim shared his ordeal with him (uncle). He asked police to register case against him. Police filed a case against accused and arrested him, he said. The accused was netted by ASI Zia Butt during a raid, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, a team of Pirwadhai police carried out a raid on a guest house located at Pirwadhai and arrested two men and women involved in immortal activities.

A case has been registered against eight accused including owner of guest house. The detained accused were identified as Junaid Anwar, UmerRehman, Saba Gull and ShafaqNaureen. SP Rawal Division RaiMazhar briefed CPO Muhammad AhsanYounas that police have launched a crackdown against flesh trade in the division. He added two men and two women were held during a raid.