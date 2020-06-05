Share:

The Russian Embassy in Buenos Aires has received an email that warned it about a bombing threat, which prompted a response from de-mining units of the Argentine Federal Police, the city police told Sputnik.

"The embassy has received a threat per an email," police said on late Thursday.

A federal police bomb squad was deployed to the scene.

A source in the Argentine police told Sputnik that the de-mining units had not found any explosives in the Russian embassy. The source added that the threat had been received per phone, not via an email.

On Monday, the Russian embassy in Brazil received a similar threat. An investigation by the military police found nothing, however.