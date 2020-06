Share:

ISLAMABAD - In an interview with the Voice Over Man, Sadaf was seen sharing her future plans. Talking to Wajahat Rauf, Sadaf said, “I want to be an actor first, then will marry a good looking guy and have children.” Sadaf said that she only saw herself married at about 29 or 30 years of age.

Sadaf also said that she would never marry a rich man, because anybody could have money but to marry her, the guy needed to love her. Seems like Sadaf did find her love in Shahroz now.