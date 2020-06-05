Share:

Islamabad - Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday after being summoned to the capital in a fake accounts case related to ‘Roshan Sindh Programme’.

He has been accused of illegally awarding contracts for purchase and distribution of solar lights in Sindh. He is also being investigated by NAB in the sugar mills subsidy case and Nooriabad Power Project case. He has pleaded not-guilty on all counts.

Murad was accompanied by Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leaders Qamar Zaman Kaira, Murtaza Wahab, Nasir Shah, Nayyar Hussain Bukhari and Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar.

Speaking to the media after his appearance at the NAB’s Rawalpindi chapter Sindh CM said that he has given answers of all the queries the NAB had, however, he has not been handed over the questionnaire by the Bureau.

He further added that he did not appear before the Bureau out of fear, but to avoid any unnecessary hype in the media.

CM Sindh went on to criticize the mixed messaging of the government on coronavirus and how it has lead to a rapidly spreading pandemic.