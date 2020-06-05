Share:

HYDERABAD - As a significant development in virtual academic exchange, the University of Sindh has gone ahead to exploring options of purchase/franchise of cost-effective internet packages for its students to be better able to maximize their learning experience.

In this connection, a virtual interface was initiated by the Varsity’s Internet Technology Services Centre (ITSC) with Zafar Bhutto, a representative of Texas-based IT companies and a consultant to a number of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited licensed internet providers in the country.

The Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat who presided over the meeting said that he had taken a huge challenge of imparting education to varsity students at their doorsteps via virtual means during COVID-19, adding that he was convinced of success as he was supported by SU faculty and other stakeholders.

“We are tracing prospects of the success rate of various telecom companies in diverse Sindh districts in terms of stability of internet connectivity and signal system strength and will be entering contracts with them as per quality and standard of their service provision aimed at getting students free accessibility of internet premium space,” he said.

The Incharge Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology Prof. Dr. Khalil-u-Rehman Khumbhati, Director ITSC Prof. Dr. Yasir Arfat Malkani, Director QEC Dr. Altaf Hussain Nizamani Director STAGS Dr. Sumera Umrani and Director ORIC Dr. Zeeshan Bhatti also attended the meeting.