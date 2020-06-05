Share:

ISLAMABAD - Female gorillas that sit at the top of the social ladder have more reproductive success than their peers, a study has found. Scientists studying 34 female mountain gorillas in Rwanda discovered that high ranking females have babies more frequently, probably due to more access to males.Unlike male gorillas, body size and the subsequent advantage in fighting has no impact on which females are the most dominant in a group. Lead author Dr. Edward Wright, a primatologist at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology, Leipzig, Germany, said: ‘High-ranking females produced offspring more frequently, perhaps as a result of preferential access to males. Very few studies have examined the inter-relationship among body size, dominance rank and reproductive success together.Higher-ranking female gorillas had significantly shorter inter-birth intervals than lower ranking ones - which is a proxy for reproductive success.’