MULTAN - President Asif Ali Zardari arrived here on a three-day visit to South Punjab on Monday. Former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, Commissioner Multan Khurram Agha and other high officials received the president at the airport and he was escorted to the residence of Gilani amid tight security. Journalists were not allowed in the airport. Former premier Gilani said that the president would inaugurate different development projects in Multan besides holding meetings with the parliamentarians of South Punjab. The president is scheduled to visit Rahim Yar Khan on March 5 and attend a luncheon organized in his honour by the Governor Makhdoom Ahmad Mehmood. Then he will go to Bahawalpur on March 6 and meet with notables of the area. Political circles declare president's visit as government's important move towards creation of South Punjab province, saying tabling of resolution in the senate for the province on Monday and president's South Punjab visit on the same day disseminates a clear message.