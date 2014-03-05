ISLAMABAD - A Day after 11 people were killed on Monday, the chief commissioner tasked deputy commissioner Islamabad to conduct probe into F-8 terrorist incident and submit report till Friday. It is pertinent to mention that terrorists attacked District Courts, F-8, on Monday and killed 11 persons including Additional Session Judge Rifaqat Hussain Awan and a police constable, while injuring dozens of others.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Mujahid Sher Dil has been asked to utilise his sources to do a thorough probe and file a report into the incident on Friday.