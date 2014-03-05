KARACHI- The Sindh High Court (SHC) today suspended the operation of an order of Karachi district court that directed police to register a murder case against a Rangers' official who fired on an arguing couple, killing the husband and injuring the wife near Nagan Chowrangi.

A division bench of SHC headed by Justice Ghulam Sarwar Korai gave this interim order on a petition filed by Raham Noor.

The bench directed SHO New Karachi police station and Shafia, wife of deceased to reply to a petition. Zeeshanuddin was killed when Rangers' personnel opened fire on him while he was arguing with his estranged wife near Nagan Chowrangi on February 28, 2014.

The petitioner represented by Ghulam Shabbir Babbar said that the deceased’s sister, Tasneem Shahid, filed an application under section 22-A of Criminal Procedure Code, requesting additional district and sessions judge central to order registration of murder case against ranger official.

He said that while allowing her application, the Judge directed New Karachi police station to register a murder case against the Rangers' official and Shafia, if cognizable offence is made out from the applicants statement.

He said that district court’s order was unlawful and full of errors. He requested the court to set aside such order.