LAHORE - Nadeem Mahmood, a Pakistan Adminisrative Service (PAS) officer of 23rd common has been made Commissioner Sargodha Division.

Nadeem Joined Civil Service in 1995 after successfully achieving distinction in CSS exams. Before being posted Commissioner, he was serving as Secretary Coordination to the Chief Minister Punjab. Nadeem has rich experience of serving in various districts of Punjab as well as the Federal Government and UNDP Islamabad. Nadeem’s father Mahboob Ahmad also remained Commissioner Sargodha from 1972 to 1980. He was a CSP officer of 1961 batch.