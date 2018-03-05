KARACHI - Excise Provincial Intelligence team conducted a raid at Dhabay Jee Farm House Raess Hoot Khan Baloch Goth Gharo, district Thatta and recovered 20 kilogram of Marijuana (charas) and arrested two accused on Sunday.

According to Excise Intelligence sources, the arrested accused were identified as Ajmair Khan s/o Akbar Khan and Muhammad Hayat s/o Muhammad Rafique Khan. A case was lodged against the accused and the investigation from them was underway.

The minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla, while congratulating the Excise team on conducting a successful raid, has hoped that they will continue their raids against drug peddlers, adding that he said that it is our prime duty to keep our society free from drugs.