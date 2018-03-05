LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir Sunday said that his Primary Healthcare department had ensured modern facilities in health centres as well quality healthcare facilities.

He said that First time in the history of Punjab, 21 BHUs of Lahore, Kasur, Vehari, Toba Tek Singh, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Hafizabad, Lodhran and Pakpattan had qualified for obtaining Minimum Service Delivery Standards (MSDS) license by the Punjab Healthcare Commission, which was an important success while Prior to 19, BHU had been qualified.

Addressing the departmental meeting here, the provincial minister said that we had to be ready to control epidemic all the time. He said that cases of measles and typhoid in Sindh and KP had appeared.

He directed officers to prepare and complete all the measures in Punjab in advance. He directed the CEOs to specially monitor chicken pox, measles and typhoid in their respective districts. Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Ali Jan Khan applauded the officers of all districts to make Second Health Week successful. Ali Jan also urged them to continue working in future with the same enthusiasm.

DG Health Services Dr. Akhter Rasheed briefed the participant on monitoring and evaluation of health facilities, while project directors briefed the CEOs on their projects.