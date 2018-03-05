KASUR-Police arrested 28 outlaws including five proclaimed offenders during a vigorous crackdown launched across Kasur district the other day.

According to police sources, the crackdown was launched under special directives from Kasur District Police Officer (DPO) Zahid Nawaz Murawwat in the jurisdiction of A-Division, Khuddian, Kasur Saddr, Sheikhum, Pattoki and Pattoki Saddr police.

During the operation, the police arrested five proclaimed offenders wanted in different cases of murder, dacoity, robbery and theft like heinous crime.

The police also arrested eight notorious drug-peddlers and recovered 1.5kg of hashish and 110 litres of liquor from their possession.

Five persons were nabbed for possessing illegal arms. Police recovered three 30 bore pistols, one 9MM pistol and a gun from them. Seven persons were arrested during operations under National Action Plan (NAP).