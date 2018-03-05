KARACHI - As many as 35 suspects were apprehended during ongoing targeted raids in various parts of a metropolis, here on Sunday. According to Rangers spokesperson, seven suspects who were later identified as Fida Hussain alias Jogi, Faisal, Raqeeb Ali Shah, Dost Ali Magsi, Ashfaq Ahmed, Rehmatullah and Asif alias Bota were arrested during ongoing targeted raids conducted in Baghdadi and Risala areas. Rangers spokesperson said that the suspects arrested were involved in various cases of target killings, extortion and drugs peddling.

Six more suspects were arrested during targeted raids conducted in parts of city including Anil, Yasir, Elahi Buksh, Shoaib, Amin and Naveed. According to Rangers spokesperson, the suspects were involved in street crimes, extortion and arms smuggling.

Rangers also claim to have arrested five more suspects who later identified as Sheharyar Ghauri, Nasir Niazi, Abdul Sami, Kamran and Bakht during raids conducted in Korangi, Eidgah and steel Town areas. Rangers spokesperson said that the suspects were involved in various cases of street crimes and robberies.

Rangers spokesperson also claimed to have arrested three more suspects, namely Sharjil, Faizi and Waheed Khan during raids conducted in Sharifabad area. According to Rangers spokesperson, the suspects were involved in drug peddling.

Separately, Rangers also claim to have arrested 14 more suspects during ongoing targeted raids in parts of city. According to Rangers spokesperson, the suspects were arrested during targeted raids conducted in parts of city including Rizvia, Steel Town, Model Colony, Memon Goth and Al Falah.

The suspects arrested were identified as Jamshed Ahmed and Irfan Islam who were associated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London and were involved in land grabbing and china cutting while the rest of arrested suspects were identified as Sanaullah, Gul Sher, Khalid, Abid, Tariq, Sher Khan, Nadeem, Tariq, Naveed and Gulzar who were involved in various cases of drug peddling. Two more suspects, namely Maula Buksh and Hasil involved in Irani diesel smuggling were also arrested from Gulshan-e-Maymar. Rangers spokesperson also claim to have recovered arms and ammunitions and narcotics from their possession. The suspects were later handed over to the police.

Excise Provincial Intelligence team, conducted a raid on Dhabay Jee Farm House Raess Hoot Khan Baloch Goth Gharo, district Thatta During the raid, the team recovered 20 kg of Marijuana (charas) and arrested two accused Ajmair Khan and Muhammad Hayat. A case has been lodged against the accused and the investigation is underway.

The minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla while congratulating the Excise team on conducting a successful raid has hoped that they will continue their raids against drug peddlers, adding that he said that it is our prime duty to keep our society free from drugs.