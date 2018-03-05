SIALKOT - Chinese engineers have completed an eight megawatts Head Marala Power Project near Sialkot here. Provincial Minister for Local Bodies Punjab Mansha-Ullah Butt told the media here Sunday that the provincial government spent $35.38 million on this project under the supervision of Asian Development Bank (ADB). He said that Head Marala Power Plant would supply at least eight megawatts of electricity to the National Grid. The project was launched in 2014, which was to be completed in December 2017 but it would now be inaugurated in the end of March 2018.