ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will pay a two-day visit to Nepal from today (March 5).

The visit is part of Pakistan’s pro-active and outreach efforts to engage with regional countries, said a foreign ministry statement.

During his visit, the prime minister would convey felicitations to the Nepalese leadership on the successful conclusion of its democratic process, resulting in the formation of a new government, said the statement.

He would congratulate the newly elected Prime Minister of Nepal Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli. He will also call on the President of Nepal Bidya Devi Bhandari, it said.

The prime minister’s visit would provide an opportunity to further expand and strengthen bilateral relations across all areas of mutual interest including trade, education, tourism, defence and people to people contacts, said the statement.

Besides, ways of invigorating the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation as an important regional organization would also be discussed.

Ambassador of Nepal in Islamabad Sewa Lamsal Adhikari had called on the prime minister last week and conveyed the message of welcome from the Nepalese leadership to him. She had also discussed how to further strengthen bilateral relations.

“Nepal is an important regional country and a close friend. Our ties with Nepal are characterized by cordiality, mutual respect and commonality of interests. Our support to each other at bilateral and multilateral fora has remained indispensable for both the sides,” the statement said.