Islamabad - Allama Iqbal Open University announced here on Sunday that March 5 (Monday) will be the last date of submission of admission application for the spring semester 2018.

The interested students have been advised to apply for admission before the deadline, a news release said on Sunday. Besides matriculation to PhD level programs, the University on the initiative of the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui has introduced a number of short-term skill-development courses, enabling youth to play an active role in the country’s socio-economic development and to earn their livelihood.

The six-month duration courses include: five-technical and vocational courses, nine- Agricultural Courses, three-months duration professional courses include: eight open-tech Courses. 5-Hotel Services courses, 22-Management Sciences courses, 19-Community Education courses and 13-Social Sciences courses. Detail about all programs is available at AIOU’s official website.