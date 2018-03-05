QILA DIDAR SINGH - Locals are inconvenient since the ambulance service of Qila Didar Singh Rural Health Centre (RHC) has been amalgamated into Rescue 1122.

According to the report of a survey conducted by this correspondent, patients from Qila Didar Singh and adjoining areas are brought to the RHC from where, due to lack of ambulance, they are shifted to Gujranwala District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital through some private ambulance service.

According to RHC senior medical officer Dr Maqsood Zafar Zaman, the RHC had an ambulance which had been handed over to Rescue 1122 Naukhar village station. He said that people had to shift their patients from the RHC to the DHQ Hospital through some private ambulance service because the rescue Naukhar village station had only one ambulance and it took 20-25 minutes to reach the RHC. "So, people don't risk lives of their loved ones in waiting for Rescue 1122 ambulance and arrange a private ambulance to take them to the DHQ Hospital," he added.

Locals demanded Gujranwala Deputy Commissioner Sohail Ahmed Tipu and the health authorities look into the matter and provide an ambulance at the RHC.