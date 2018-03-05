kandhkot - Parents of a minor boy appealed to the philanthropist to save life of their child who was suffering from a heart disease.

A man Jeevan Lashari, resident of Colony 1 City Kashmore along with his family members, staged a sit-in near his house to save the life of his son Zulfiqar Lashari, 4. “When I took him to Kashmore hospital where a local doctor referred him to Sukkur hospital where several tests heart specialists revealed that he had a hole in his heart and they advised that his treatment is possible in abroad particularly in India,” he added. If the boy was not treated timely, he may loss his life, Jeevan added.