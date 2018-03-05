GWADAR/SIBI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa laid foundation stone of United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Swiss governments’ supported Gwadar desalination plant in the coastal city on Sunday.

The project fulfills long-awaited demand of locals, which shall provide them 4.4 million gallons water per day with capacity to increase to 8.8 million gallons per day, said a press release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The desalination plant will get completed in 6-8 months’ time and shall resolve the scarcity of drinking water in the area and also reduce hardships of local population to fetch water from far-flung areas.

The COAS said that Balochistan's progress was Pakistan' progress. Pakistan Army will extend full support and assist the socio-economic development of Balochistan, he said.

While highlighting the importance of the ongoing projects as part of Khushal Balochistan programme, the army chief said that all measures in coordination with civil government would be taken to bring peace and prosperity in Balochistan. He said that these projects would transform the lives of people of Balochistan.

The COAS emphasised that the potential of Balochistan as regional economic hub would only be realised when people of Balochistan are best served by these projects.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bazinjo, Ambassador of UAE in Pakistan, Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa, Director General Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) and large number of locals were present on the occasion.

The COAS also attended the closing ceremony of Makran Festival in connection with Baloch Culture Day.

Meanwhile, addressing the closing ceremony of Sibi Mela on Sunday, President Mamnoon Hussain said the historical festival is a reflection of Balochistan’s shining traditions.

He said that Balochistan was the land of patriotic people and expressed the hope that Baloch people would play historical role for the prosperity and development of the nation. The president also commended law enforcement agencies personnel’s efforts for restoring peace in the province.

President Mamnoon urged the youngsters of Balochistan province to achieve excellence in modern sciences to fully exploit the imminent development opportunities under China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The president advised the Balochistan government to formulate a comprehensive policy to train the youngsters in the fields of sailing, its allied professions, modern banking, business techniques as well as the hospitality of the foreign tourists.

The ceremony was attended by Balochistan Governor Muhammad Khan Achakzai, Provincial Livestock Minister Agha Syed Muhammad Raza, Local Government Minister Ghulam Dastgir Badini, besides huge number of industrialists, businessmen and hundreds of youngsters.

Sibi Festival is a centuries-old event held to welcome the spring season. The event features the folk cultural performances, setting up stalls, display of handicrafts and a cattle show.

Addressing the ceremony, the president said the event had become popular across the country as it brought joys and smiles to people. He said Pakistan, particularly Balochistan, had faced many years of ordeal due to poor law and order situation but the brave people of Balochistan remained steadfast and optimist.

But now, the sacrifices of the Baloch people had come to fruition as peace had restored and the forces of peace were getting strength. He urged the people to get united for peace and development of the province so that they could leave behind a safe and prosperous Pakistan for the generations to come.

He said the Balcoh people had a major responsibility to make CPEC a success and urged them to be ready to exploit the numerous opportunities to be brought by the CPEC.

President Mamnoon said the dream of converting CPEC into a reality demanded the national unity by putting aside the petty differences. He also ruled out the rumours of any changes in the CPEC route and assured the people the project was being executed as per the basic design.

He said besides bringing closer to each other, CPEC would also help uplift the backward areas of both Pakistan and China.

President Mamnoon said the people of Balochistan and all the backward areas would get major benefit from the CPEC. He said it was undeniable fact that people of Balochistan had the foremost right on Balochistan that would be protected.

He said keeping in view the future scope and needs of the Chinese language owing to CPEC the youth must learn the language.

He told the gathering that he had allocated a huge chunk of President House’s funds for establishment of a National University of Modern Languages (NUML) campus in Gwadar to teach Chinese language to Baloch youth.

He also lauded the multiple performances by the youngsters and role of the departments concerned to enrich the beauty of the event.