Rawalpindi - Arrangements have been made to control cheating and make SSC annual 2018 exams transparent, said Commissioner Rawalpindi and Chairman Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary.

The commissioner said that foolproof arrangements, including security, had been finalised for ensuring transparent and smooth holding of SSC exams in accordance with the schedule announced earlier.

Papers of tenth class will continue till Mar 16, while papers of ninth, starting March 17, will continue till April 3, whereas a total of 123,811 students are appearing in the SSC annual exams.

The commissioner said that assistant commissioners had been directed to visit examination centres and make the exams transparent.

Secretary RBISE Dr Tanveer Zafar said that practical examinations would be held from April 5 to May 12. He said that a total of 374 centres had been set up for SSC exams. Of the total examination centres, 140 are for boys and 138 for girls while 96 combined examination centres have also been set up this year, he added.

The secretary said that 374 superintendents, 470 deputy superintendents and 374 invigilators were deployed while total 69 examination centres set up in district Attock, 82 in Chakwal, 62 in Jhelum, 95 in Rawalpindi district with 66 local exam centres set up in Rawalpindi. The board has also deployed 362 security guards for all exam centres, he said. To a question, he said that Section 144 had also been imposed for the examination centres and unauthorised persons would not be allowed to enter into the premises of the centres.

He said that special monitoring teams had been formed to make the exams transparent. The teams are conducting surprise raids at the examination centres to check all arrangements and listen to the complaints of the students.

The board officers are directed to be in the field, particularly during examination hours, he added.

More than 3,000 supervisory personnel are performing duties for the exams, he added. A special cell has also been set up and complaints about any examination centre could be sent on fax while action on the complaints will be taken immediately, he added.