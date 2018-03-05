KHYBER AGENCY - The political administration recovered 47 kilogramme of hashish and 25 kilogramme of opium from a truck arriving from Afghanistan here at the Torkham road of Tehsil Landi Kotal on Sunday.

The political tehsildar, Shamsul Islam, told The Nation that on a tip-off, that narcotics would be smuggled from Afghanistan to Pakistan via Torkham border, a special Khasadar party under his supervision was constituted that stopped a Peshawar-bound truck bearing registration number GLT-3208 for checking.

During search 47kg of hashish and 25kg of opium were recovered, hidden in various sections of the vehicle.

One drug peddler identified as Yar Muhammad resident of Zakakhel, Landi Kotal was detained and was put behind bars for investigation, the official said.