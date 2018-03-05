Karachi - PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday said that the PPP should not be blamed for horse trading in Senate elections and they will try to bring the Senate chairman from opposition parties.

He was addressing a press conference along with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and the newly elected senators of the party from Sindh province.

Bilawal claimed that PPP still has majority in the upper house and said it therefore has the right to bring its Senate chairman.

“The biggest party of the Senate is PPP not PML-N as those elected from Punjab province are independent candidates rather than PML-N candidates,” he elaborated.

“If PML-N considers herself as the biggest party of the Senate then I ask them to bring their Senate chairman,” he said, throwing a challenge to the ruling party.

Bilawal said that Senate chairman should be from the opposition parties and PPP would approach all the opposition players for this purpose.

PPP has won 12 seats in Saturday’s Senate polls, taking its total strength in house to 20.

The PML-N backed candidates have won 15 seats while the party has 17 senators from the old lot, and with help of its allies the ruling party can bring its chairman quite easily.

But, technically speaking, Bilawal is right that PPP is still a majority party in Senate as the PML-N men have won the seats as independent candidates, because the Supreme Court had dethroned Nawaz Sharif as PML-N president, annulling all his decisions – including issuance of party tickets – taken as party chief.

Talking about Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s efforts to create a niche in Sindh, he said that the PPP was not threatened from Imran Khan and people of Karachi do not like PTI chief.

“PTI and PML-N had only given a conflict driven politics to the nation,” PPP chairman said.

He advised Imran to give party tickets to ideological workers rather than ‘ATM machines’, a reference to wealthy leaders of the party, like Jehangir Tareen and Abdul Aleem Khan, who are considered its key financers.

Bilawal said that the PPP had won two seats from KP Assembly and credit for it goes to the party leaders there. “We got votes in Senate elections on the basis of our performance,” he claimed, rejecting Imran’s allegations of horse trading.

“If you don’t vote yourself, then how can you blame others for not voting for you?” he remarked, taking a jibe at Khan, who did not turn up to cast his vote in Saturday’s Senate election.

PPP chairman congratulated the newly elected senators and said that the party had made an unexpected win in the Senate polls. He said that the chief minister Sindh had played a key role in this regard.

Responding to allegations from MQM-P Leader Farooq Sattar regarding horse trading, Bilawal said that “MQM is finished” and before levelling allegations against PPP they should first sort out their internal rifts.

“When the MQM-P announced a day earlier that they stand united, then how the PPP can be blamed for buying their lawmakers … Instead of pointing fingers at others they should address their own problems first.”

The MQM-P lawmakers have rejected their leadership and in order to hide their internal conflicts they are raising hue and cry about rigging, he added.

“Whenever elections are held in PML-N era they are marred by allegations of rigging but the elections in Sindh province are declared free and fair by the election commission in Sindh,” he said.

Ruling out reports of his party being behind the conspiracy to oust the previous Balochistan government, Bilawal said the PPP and its leadership was used to listening to similar criticism against it in the past.

“Balochistan senators have decided to remain independent and we will also talk to them to support us in the election to the Senate chairman,” he added.

“PPP is serving the masses and they had focused on the issues of the masses,” he said, adding that the people want elimination of poverty, terrorism and unemployment from the country and PPP was the only party that could achieve this.