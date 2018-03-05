Islamabad - Despite over-the-years debate and indecisive action against lethal recreational activity of kite flying , the authorities are at their wit’s end and look to have accepted it as a necessary evil.

Senator Taj Haider of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) stressed legislators, educationists and the civil society to launch a comprehensive campaign against kite flying , saying it was the only way forward to deal with the problem.

He, however, said that it was responsibility of state to protect public lives by completely banning such activities. “Only legislation may not help unless people are sensitised about their obligations regarding the issue”, he suggested.

A Supreme Court lawyer and member of Pakistan Bar Council, Maqsood Buttar, said that homicide chapter of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) must be used against manufacturers of kites and fatal strings.

“There is no alternate for a human life and anti-kite flying laws should be implemented in letter and spirit”, he said. “Had there been a forceful ban and implementation years back after strict legislation, the activity may have vanished up till now,” he noted.

Mian Tariq Mehmood, MNA, however, said that banning a recreational activity was not a solution. “The incidents of deaths and injuries can be curtailed by taking certain pre-emptive measures. Some spots must be designated far away from the populous areas but this festivity must be allowed as it is a source of enjoyment for people”, he added.

“Basant has been celebrated over the years across the country. Majority of the enthusiasts belong to Punjab province. The deadly chemical-coated string, aerial firing and accidents of youngsters chasing the kites on roads has made it a murderous and controversial activity”, he deplored.

Kite flying goes on everywhere but neither is it completely banned nor fully authorised due to mixed public reaction. However, it was imperative to form a result-oriented strategy to get an out-of-the-box solution to the issue.