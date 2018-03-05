islamabad - The Capital Development Authority is unlikely to reverse its decision of cancellation of the Grand Hyatt Hotel lease after the Federal Investigation Agency cleared all the accused including former bureaucrats and the owner of the private firm of corruption charges, suggests the background interaction with the senior CDA officials. The CDA officials and the building owner were accused of striking a controversial 13.5 acres land lease deal.

In addition, commercial floors were constructed in the building despite there being no such provision in the approved site plan. This was a serious violation of the prescribed rules. According to sources, pressure has been mounting on the Authority to reverse its decision after FIA took a U-turn last month and dropped charges against the former CDA chairman Kamran Lashari, ex members of the CDA board including former Member Planning Brig (retd) Nusrat Ullah, former Member Finance Kamran Qureshi, former Member Admin Shoukat Ali, former Member Engineering Mian Moin ud Din Kakakhel, former Director Estate Habib Gilani and Dr Faisal Awan, the then director PMO as well as the owner of the private firm. The FIA’s decision, to some extent, has paved the way for regularization of the controversial project. According to CDA officials, the FIA had submitted a challan of corruption of Rs25 billion in the Grand Hyatt hotel case as its FIR was registered on May 2, 2017 against the accused.

The FIA in its challan had declared the transaction to be a scandal worth Rs 25 billion and alleged that the land was allotted for the Grand Hyatt Hotel in connivance with the CDA officers. The person allotted the land deposited only 15 per cent of the total cost even then he was allowed to seek a huge bank loan.

The allottee, instead of building service apartments, built luxury apartments and sold them. Later, the Building Control Section of the CDA cancelled lease of the plot.

The buyer of the apartments went to the court but the Islamabad High Court upheld the cancellation of the Grand Hyatt Hotel lease. But it ordered the CDA to return the amount to the owners.

However, when the CDA was prepared to submit a plan to the Islamabad High Court, the FIA announced its de novo inquiry report and dropped the charges against the persons responsible for awarding the lease as well as the owner and directors of BNP.

The FIA held: “An impartial enquiry was conducted by Capt (retired) Mohammad Shoaib (PSP) in the subject case. The enquiry officer has concluded that the investigation team could not substantiate the allegations of fraud, abuse of power and authority, forgery, criminal breach of trust, impersonation or cheating against the accused person Kamran Lashari, former CDA chairman; Kamran Qureshi, former member finance CDA; Habibur Rehman Gillani, former director estate CDA and Abdul Hafeez Sheikh chief executive officer M/s BNP.”

On the other hand, the National Accountability Bureau has formally began an investigation into alleged irregularities in the lease of land for construction of the Grand Hyatt hotel, a week after the FIA dropped corruption charges against the owners of the construction company and officials of CDA.

“NAB Rawalpindi has formally started investigation against officers/officials of CDA and M/s BNP Pvt Ltd for allegedly misusing authority in allotment of plot to M/s BNP Group for construction of Grand Hyatt Tower at Constitutional Avenue,” NAB’s announcement said on Wednesday.

According to the CDA officials who spoke on condition of anonymity, CDA Board will not reverse its decision of cancellation of the land lease after FIA dropped charges against the accused rather it will follow what the NAB found in its investigation. The NAB has started investigation into the matter and how CDA board can reverse its decision just on the assumption that the Bureau will also clear the accused, the said.

The CDA senior officials alleged that pressure is mounting on the CDA board for reversing its decision pertaining to the hotel land lease. However, they were of the view that the FIA’s findings have a little bearing on the CDA Board’s earlier decision.