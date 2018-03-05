LAHORE - The cement manufacturers have posted a decline of 26 percent in their profitability during second quarter of fiscal year 2018 (2QFY18) mainly due to lower margins versus growth of 9 percent in 2QFY17.

This was the fourth consecutive year-on-year fall in earnings and the second steepest in last four quarters (in 4QFY17, profits fell 30 percent annually owing to lower sales).

On pretax basis, profits declined by 24 percent during the outgoing quarter. This analysis is based on a sample of 15 listed cement producers (out of a total of 18) which represents 99.7 percent of total cement companies' market capitalization.

While total dispatches during 2QFY18 grew by 8 percent YoY, sector revenues contracted by 2 percent, mainly on the back of lower net retention prices, down 8-10 percent, experts said.

Nabeel Khurshid of Topline securities, observed in its report that pricing pressure was noticeable in North region where cement producers were offering discount of up to Rs30/bag to Rs470-500/bag.

However, local dispatches depicted strong performance with annual growth of 12 percent in 2QFY18 thanks to increase in demand from construction and infrastructure projects ahead of general elections.

To note, industry dispatches have so far remained encouraging as total sales in 8MFY18 are up 13 percent with robust local growth of 17 percent.

Gross margins in 2QFY18 contracted by 8ppts to 32 percent, lowest in last 22 quarters due to higher input costs and lower local net retention prices, as coal prices averaged $87/ton, up 34 percent YoY. Sector's financial charges grew by 18 percent YoY.

Experts attribute this to rise in producers' debt levels as borrowings have increased to fund upcoming expansions.

During 1HFY18, 16 percent YoY higher local dispatches led to 4 percent growth in sales though pretax profits (down 20 percent) were marred by 8.5ppts decline in gross margins to 32 percent. However, lower effective tax rate, down 4ppts to 24 percent, restricted decline in net earnings to 15 percent.