SIALKOT-The Chinese engineers have completed the 8 megawatts Head Marala Power Project here. Punjab Minister for Local Bodies Mansha Ullah Butt told the newsmen here on Sunday that the Punjab government has spent $35.38 million on the project under the supervision of Asian Development Bank (ADB) here.

He said that Head Marala Power Plant would add as many as 8 megawatts of electricity to the national grid.

Head Marala Power Plant project had been started in 2014 which was to be completed in December 2017 but it would now be inaugurated in the end of March 2018 with a delay of three months due to some technical problems.

The provincial minister said that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate the power plant during his visit to Sialkot on March 31. He said that the Punjab CM will also inaugurate the newly-established Shehbaz Sharif Flyover at Sialkot city's congested China Chowk, besides, laying foundation stone of construction of Allama Iqbal Flyover at Sialkot city's Shahabpura-Defence Road here.

77PC WORK ON 689

PROJECTS COMPLETED

More than 77 percent construction work of ongoing 689 development schemes (worth Rs24.42 billion) has been completed in various parts of the Sialkot district under the Annual Development Programme 2017-18 here.

Sialkot DC Dr Farrukh Naveed stated this while talking to the newsmen here after reviewing the pace of construction work of these schemes during an important meeting of District Coordination Committee held here.

He said that the Irrigation Department is spending Rs4.32 billion on the establishment of flood protection embankment in Nullah Aik, Nullah Partaanwali, Nullah Palkhu and restoration of canal banks along the Bambaanwala-Ravi-Baidian (BRB) Canal near Daska. The Provincial Highway Department is spending Rs9.68 billion on different roads construction schemes across the district; Buildings Department is completing 25 projects with total cost of Rs3.71 billion in district; the Public Health Engineering Department is spending Rs4.43 billion on the completion of 78 development schemes in the district.

The Sialkot DC informed that as many as 552 other development schemes are also near completion under Prime Minister's Sustainable Development Goals Programme Phase-I here with total cost of Rs1.54b. He said that the 97pc construction work of four other main rural roads construction has also been completed in district under Phase-V of Khadim-e-Aala Rural Roads development Programme with total cost of Rs570m.

The DC directed the district heads of the different departments to ensure timely completion of these development schemes and ensure use of quality material in construction.