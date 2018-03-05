PSO offers non-fuel retail services at shop stop

KARACHI (PR): PSO, in its quest for excellence and market leadership, continues to rejuvenate the outlook and style of "Shop Stop". The convenience stores provide 'all in one' retail services and aim to cater the needs of PSO customers by offering a wide range of products such as an early morning breakfast from the Espresso, a leading coffee house of Pakistan, to grabbing a glass of juice before hitting the gym from the Bar-Asinga, an emerging juice brand.

MD & CEO PSO, Sheikh ImranulHaque, shared features of the company's non-fuel retail service while inaugurating the 10th upgraded Shop Stop convenience store at PSO's petrol pump, Stadium Service Station, in Karachi.

Mr. Haque further said: "Reports suggest that Pakistan's retail sector stands around $50billion and has been growing faster than the economy in recent years. Realizing the huge potential in this domain, PSO has revamped the concept of its non-fuel retail stores into modern convenience stores designed on a customer centric approach." "Be it some quick purchases, a cup of coffee, birthday cake, hi-tea items, or fresh juice on the way, all new PSO 'Shop Stop' has it all. An ATM within the new Shop Stop also provides our customers a convenient and secure environment for financial transaction".

Pakistan State Oil (PSO), is the nation's largest energy company, and is currently engaged in the marketing and distribution of various POL products including Motor Gasoline (Mogas), High Speed Diesel (HSD), Furnace Oil (FO), Jet Fuel (JP-1), Kerosene, CNG, LPG, LNG, Petrochemicals and Lubricants.

Philips Lighting showcases latest items at IAPEX 2018

KARACHI (PR): Philips Lighting (Euronext Amsterdam ticker: LIGHT), a global leader in lighting has showcased a diverse range of its innovative lighting technology at the 14th International Exhibition of building products IAPEX taking place March 2 through 4, 2018 in Karachi.

The following new LED lamps demonstrated at IAPEX 2018:

Philips GreenVisionXceed is the first truly intelligent luminaire designed for seamless connectivity. Combined with Philips CityTouch-street lighting management software,that can help cities manage their street lights and analyse lighting data easily to support the increase of safety and improve operational efficiency. The software offers many possibilities, such as controlling lights individually or in groups and setting custom dimming schedules to save energy.

The luminaire can send notifications to the software system when it needs to be repaired or replaced which can help to minimize maintenance costs.

Moreover, administrators now have the ability to get accurate data on energy usage.When controlled by the Philips CityTouch system the luminaires can offer up to 60percent of energy savings compared to conventional lighting. The connected lighting technology helps cities to increase safety, create amore sustainable environment while at the same time increase efficiency.

MR BLUE collection

LAHORE (PR): Every day a man looks in the mirror to brace himself for challenges ahead. The power of a good attire reinforces self confidence that helps him triumph through the day. The wardrobe of a well-dressed man speaks volumes about his personality and inspired by this, IDEAS MAN is launching its latest MR BLUE collection.

From office formals to evening casuals to cultural wear, it is a challenge to look your best effortlessly. The collection features a wide array of casual, formal and ethnic wear. The fabric has been designed intricately with 100% cotton to provide comfort yet style on the go. Many a men are looking to look graceful yet hip and are often left wondering how to do that. Mr. Blue has originated from the same thought process, giving a solution to such problems and enabling the customer to keep up with fashion forward.

The collection is now available at IDEAS by Gul Ahmed stores and online. MAN has been venturing in to redefining the norms and modes of men's fashion in Pakistan. Hailing from the legacy of quality fabrics by its parent brand IDEAS by Gul Ahmed, it is becoming a brand of choice for men in the country.

ACCA, PCI launches report on Modern Silk Road - CPEC

LAHORE (PR): ACCA (The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) and the Pakistan-China Institute (PCI) hosted a conference to launch their joint report The Economic Benefits of a Modern Silk Road - CPEC.

The event was attended by leaders from the private and public sectors as well as academics where they explored and discussed how the strategic corporate landscape is evolving against the backdrop of the $50billion investment by China in CPEC.

This detailed research report, commissioned by ACCA Pakistan in collaboration with Pakistan-China Institute, aims to comment upon the transformation taking place in Pakistan due to the forthcoming China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), part of the modern economic Silk Road.

The Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Khawaja Muhammad Asif, speaking at the launch ceremony of the economic benefits of the Modern Silk Road - CPEC, said that as the flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative, CPEC is one of the most significant and transformative projects in modern history.

He said that the initiative was a harbinger of shared dreams, common prosperity and win-win cooperation between two old friends, Pakistan and China.

He appreciated the collaborative efforts of both PCI and ACCA in enhancing the existing literature on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Arif Masud Mirza, ACCA's Regional Head of Policy- MENASA ACCA, in his opening remarks mentioned that the event could not be timely.

He further said that CPEC is not only gaining momentum in Pakistan, but also in the region as Belt and Road aims to rebuild the ancient Silk Route.

He was of the view that the success of this major project was largely dependent on the mutual collaborative efforts of public and private sector.

The writers of the report, Malik Mirza, FCCA and Ahmed Lodhi, representative of the Pakistan-China Institute, gave an overview of the report and its findings. They elaborated on the the overall economic impact expected of CPEC, the skills needed by finance professionals to benefit from CPEC in the years ahead and the perception of CPEC among finance professionals.

Ambassador of People's Republic of China Yao Jing was also present at the event. In his keynote speech, the ambassador termed CPEC as a successful cooperation between the two countries and highlighted the importance of such research initiatives, which are helpful for further enhancing the capabilities of both governments.

While talking about the SEZs, he mentioned that local manufacturers will be encouraged to produce goods which can be exported to China as well as other countries.

Pakistan-China Institute ChairmanMushahid Hussain Sayed, highlighted the importance of the report saying that CPEC, the flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative, is now moving forward very successfully.

He said that CPEC's benefits are going to be evident to the people of Pakistan in the years ahead.

He also mentioned the 7th JCC where it was agreed that the content and vision of CPEC would be expanded and three more pillars, Agriculture, Poverty alleviation, and People to People exchanges would be added to the existing four pillars, which are Energy, Infrastructure, Transport and Railway, and Gwadar Port.

He further said that CPEC is the way forward for building a prosperous and a progressive Pakistan. Chairman PCI quoted Quaid-e-Azam saying, "Pakistan will be the pivot of the world placed on the frontier around which the future geopolitics of the world will revolve."

The event revolved around a panel discussion on the topic of 'Belt and Road Initiative & China-Pakistan Economic Corridor: Paradigm shift in Socio-Economic Development.'

The panelists included Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Ex-Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Dr Ren Haiping, Deputy Head of Department of Strategic Research, China Center for International Economic Exchanges (CCIEE), and Hassan Daud, Project Director/Coordinator CPEC project, as well as Mathew Wong, Chinese Council Member ACCA.

Shamsuddin A. Shaikh, CEO of Sindh Engro Coal Mining Co. Ltd and Ms. Ambreen Shah,Vice President Legal and Corporate Affairs of China Power Hub Generation Company Pvt Ltd, were also part of the panel.

The discussion was moderated by Executive Director of Pakistan-China Institute, Mustafa Hyder Sayed.

Dr Ishrat Hussain said that we should not be shortsighted by just focusing on CPEC, but should also look at the larger model of development, which is unprecedented in human history.

Shamsuddin A. Shaikh said that studies carried out by the Chinese reveal that Thar could provide Pakistan with energy for the next several centuries.

Panel discussion at Society of Obstetricians & Gynecologists

KARACHI (PR): A panel discussion titled "Improving Women's Health in South Asia: Working towards achieving SDG 3 and FP2020 Goals" was held in a local hotel in Karachi during the 17th Bienniel Society of Obstetricians & Gynecologists of Pakistan (SOGP) conference.

This session was supported by Sukh Initiative, a multi-donor funded, family planning project serving one million underserved population in peri-urban areas of Karachi, Sindh. The panel discussion was moderated by Dr Farid Midhet, a leading family planning expert.

The panelists include prominent experts of Family Planning including Dr. Haris Ahmed, - Head of Sukh Initaitive, Dr. Talib Lashari - Technical Advisor CIP, Dr. Razia Korejo - renowned Obstetrician & Gynecologist, Dr. Azra Ahsan, a leading Obstetrician & Gynecologist and Dr. Laila Shah - Programme Director, Sukh Initiative at Jhpiego. Responding to a question by Dr. Farid Midhet regarding Sukh's life cycle based approach to improve women's health, Dr. Haris Ahmed shared that Sukh is a life cycle based approach reaching out to youth and people seeking Family Planning services in the target areas; educates them about reproductive health to be responsible adults.

Family planning is a reality that should be seen as a part of the overall health environment and Sukh has demonstrated success by practicing this approach.

He further thanked SOGP for giving Sukh this platform and encouraged such learning interactions for diverse audience.

He emphasized that CIP is actively working to improve women health in Sindh and contributing to achieve SDG goal 3 to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages and FP2020 goals. Concluding the panel discussion on a positive note, Dr Farid Midhet shared that every women should have organized access to Family planning in Pakistan. We need to factor in the recent changes and development in the health care sector. By 2020, we will try that every women should have access to family planning services.

Dr Midhet further emphasized that achieving FP2020 goals is not impossible if we all work together.

The Sukh Initiative is Pakistan's first urban family planning project launched in November 2013 with assistance from The Aman Foundation, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and The David and Lucile Packard Foundation. The project goal is to increase prevalence of modern contraceptives by 15 percentage points, from the baseline, in selected one million, underserved peri-urban population of Karachi, Sindh.

The project has successfully completed its 4 years of implementation and have demonstrated remarkable results by achieving 9 out of fifteen percentage of modern contraceptive prevalence rate in selected areas of Korangi; Landhi; Bin Qasim; and Malir.