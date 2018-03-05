MIRPUR (AJK)-A special protection unit is being formed in Azad Jammu Kashmir for the safety and security of the foreigners engaged in the mega projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a police officer said.

Inspector General of Police Shoaib Dastgeer while talking to journalists on Saturday said that the government of Pakistan has accorded approval to the special protection unit in AJK. It will consisit of at least 800 security men in three phases.

Responding to questions about the reinforcement of the Police Force in AJK, the IGP said that lot of steps were being taken to that direction to improve the performance of the force harmonious to the need of the modern age for the safety and security of the masses.

He stated that at present only, 5 percent of the budget allocated for the AJK police was being utilised for operational expenditures whereas rest of 95 percent of the allocated budget goes in form of the salaries of the employees.

He continued that under the recent move by his office, the AJK government and the AJK Council had issued a special grant of Rs10 million for repair to at least 25 police building projects across the region as well as for the petrol/diesel of the police vans.

Besides, Rs7 million funds were secured for the improvement of the performance of investigation and laboratory wings of the AJK police, he added. The IGP said that existing weapons will be replaced with the latest arms in the wake of the measures to make AJK police well equipped and armed in line with the modern needs. He underlined that the government had released grant of Rs3 million for purchase of latest ammunition for the force. He underlined that all the utensils for the force including machinery, uniform, shoes etc. would now be purchased in the future after getting checked and approved by the labs to ensure their required high quality.

He emphasised the need for Anti-terrorist Force Unit in the police. He underlined that the matter would be taken up with the central government by the AJK Government for the establishment of the anti-terrorist force in Azad Jammu Kashmir to combat subversion and terrorism in the region.

"We should always remain alert with professional preparedness to deal with any eventuality," the AJK police chief said. He said that AJK peaceful region yet the police remains fully alert and vigilant to effectively deal with untoward situation which was always imperative to overcome the crimes. He said that regular daily parade of the police force across AJK with the use of arms has been made tpermanent feature throughout AJK. It may be added that the much-needed part of the AJK police force had reportedly partially abandoned during the past many years.

The IGP also admitted to continue making all the already-available police posts in various housing sectors in Mirpur city vibrant and alert to ensure the safety and security of the lives and properties of the local population and to swiftly deal with any eventuality.

Earlier, he addressed the cops at local police lines and advised them to remain alert and vigilant round the clock for performing their duties with the machinery zeal for the safety and security of the lives and properties of the masses through discoursing crimes and maintaining the rule of law through the best of their professional skills and abilities.