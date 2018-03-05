WAZIRABAD-PPP central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira declared that Nawaz Sharif better knows he was disqualified over submission of fake documents and concealment of assets which, in fact, is the "fruit of his wrongdoings."

"Nawaz is now busy fuelling confrontation among national institutions and working for collapse of the forces and judiciary," Qamar Zaman Kaira charged while addressing a press conference here the other night.

The PPP stalwart claimed that Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif has established "Company Government" on the basis of 39government departments and 60 companies. PPP District Gujranwala president Rao Ikram Ali Khan, General Secretary Irshad Ullah and City President Idrees Farooq Butt were also present on the occasion.

Kaira stated that Nawaz Sharif and his family member submitted fake documents and concealed assets. "Three judges of the five members bench sought further investigation into Panama case and as a result of a thorough investigation, the Supreme Court disqualified Nawaz," he pointed out, adding that the apex court did not take suo moto action rather it heard the Panama case in a due time and gave its verdict after investigating all aspects.

The PPP leader maintained that Mian Sahib spoke lie in the Parliament and was caught. "This is international law that decisions on corruption are taken in courts not in people's assembly," he informed, adding that people vote the rulers to rule not plundering and looting. " it is the power of the courts to decide qualification and disqualification under the Constitution", Mr Kaira declared.

He questioned that if according to Mian Sahib, he does not commit corruption then from where these dozens of corruption case has come. He said there is no similarity between the PPP and Nawaz Sharif as there even no civil court's decision against the PPP while a Supreme Court verdict exists against Nawaz Sharif.

He claimed that Swiss courts and even courts in the regime of Nawaz Sharif gave decision in favour of the PPP but the courts were never criticized.

"Confrontation among national institutions is the foremost wish of Nawaz Sharif and his party as well," he alleged, adding that Mian Sahib knows well that if democratic system run in present way then he will be punished so he wants to cause collapse of the existing system, forces and Judiciary. "But nothing of the sort is happened and all institutions showing restrain and patience while Mian Sahib assessing own future", Mr. Kaira added. "I just question Mian Sahib who is taking revenge from him while all department, Punjab and federal governments are under his control," he repeated. He claimed that all circles of the country including Judiciary, capitalists, politicians, land lords and Vaderas tried to finish the PPP but the party are fighting for survival for the past 50 years.

"People's Party always made come back and will do it in the future as well," he claimed, adding that the party would go to the general elections with a better strategy.

To a query, Kaira said that his party does want ouster of any party from politics. "It was Mian Sahib's individual act what happened to him not of his party. It was really a surprise that when a bureaucrat was arrested, the Punjab Assembly adopted a resolution, condemning NAB," he regretted.

To another query, he said that Shehbaz Sharif made JIT and got decision of his choice in Model Town incident. He said that electoral alliance with any party is not on their agenda currently. Kaira criticised that tall corrupt leaders have been gathered around claimant of new and corruption free Pakistan.