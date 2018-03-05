Islamabad - Four years after the incident, horrors of the gun and suicide attack that took place on March 3, 2014 at the district courts, still haunts the lawyers.

The lawyers complained that the government is still unable to take measures for protection of the judges, lawyers and litigants.

11 people, including additional district and sessions judge Rafaqat Awan, were killed while 29 others were wounded during a gun and suicide attack at district courts of the federal capital in Sector F-8.

According to Islamabad police, armed men entered the court premises and tossed hand grenades in the courtrooms and opened indiscriminate firing with automatic weapons.

There was some discord on the exact number of the attackers.

Victims of the attack also included senior lawyer Rao Abdul Rashid, advocate Tanveer Ahmed Shah, Fizza Malik, Mian Muhammad Aslam, AIOU regional director Riaz, policeman Akbar Umer Tariq, junior munshi Talib Hussain and court staffers Shabir and Sanullah.

The legal fraternity said that they had taken up their issues with the administration but no concrete measure had been taken so far.

They said that after the attack, two commissions were constituted on the directions of Supreme Court; one headed by a judge of Islamabad High Court Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui while the second commission was led by the deputy commissioner of Islamabad.

They said that both the commissions recommended that a proper judicial complex should be constructed to avoid any untoward incident in future.

In this connection, Islamabad Bar Association Media Coordinator Chaudhary Khalid said that both the commissions had stated in their recommendations that it was not possible to take tangible and concrete security measures in private buildings and plazas.

Therefore, Khalid said that it was recommended to construct a proper judicial complex with proper security arrangements.

Remembering the incident, he said that he entered the parking area when his junior told him about the incident and stopped him from entering the district courts.

He said that the suicide bomber blew himself up right in front of his chamber.

“Chill runs down my spine whenever I remember the incident,” said Khalid, adding that he shared the chamber for 14 years with additional sessions judge Rafqat Awan before he was appointed as a judge.

He said that he will never forget the incident in which he lost one of his best friends.