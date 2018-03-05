Elections to be referendum on my disqualification: Nawaz

GUJRAT - Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Sunday continued to target judiciary over his ouster, claiming that the upcoming general elections will be a referendum on his disqualification in Panama Papers case.

“Five persons crushed votes of the people under their feet. Will you accept all this?” he questioned, addressing party supporters in Kotla Arab Ali Khan area of Gujrat, a day after his party emerged victorious in the Senate polls.

“Senate tickets were cancelled due to my signatures, but you will have to see that which judges were appointed through these signatures [of mine]. These signatures are on country’s nuclear programme too,” he said.

“In this manner, the power plants and motorways should also be shut down as they have my signature,” he further said, adding that “all decisions against me are drove by revenge and anger.”

Nawaz Sharif claimed that there was no allegation of corruption against him. He said he was ready to undergo accountability [and receive punishment] if any allegation was proved against him.

He said that the people have given their decision to keep fighting the war of prestige of vote. “My message has reached up to all hearts of Pakistanis and every corner of the country.”

“First they removed my name and then they removed the Muslim League’s name but members of parliament and provincial assemblies rejected that decision,” he said.

The former PM said he will continue to fight for safeguarding the sanctity of the vote. He said his vision and narrative has reached Kotla. “I know you people have decided to fight a decisive battle,” said Nawaz to the crowd.

Nawaz said that the next government will be of the PML-N, adding that whenever he makes a promise he fulfils it.

The rally held at the Football Ground of Kotla was also addressed by Maryam Nawaz and other PML-N leaders.

Maryam’s warning to judges

Maryam in her address said the recent polls results indicated that the opponents have accepted defeat. She said that their political opponents could better adjudge an imminent defeat in general election 2018.

She said the name of Nawaz Sharif was affixed to every development projects and no power could remove it.

“The one owning an offshore company was not ousted and the one not owning a company was disqualified,” she said, criticising recent key decisions delivered in cases against PTI chief Imran Khan and her fatter.

“Power and rule do not remain forever,” Maryam said in an apparent warning to the judges, asking them to have fear God. She urged PML-N workers to extend their support to Nawaz Sharif for “revival of sanctity of vote”.

A 10-foot-long and 120-foot-wide stage was prepared for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders, while chairs have been placed for over 30,000 participants.

