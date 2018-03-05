LAHORE - Investor sentiments remained mixed during the week on the back of Pakistan being added to the 'grey list' of Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Although authorities remained confident that inclusion of Pakistan into the grey list will have minimal impact, market participants continued to ponder over likely ramifications of Pakistan's trade with other countries and impact on various listed sectors.

Weakness was evident from decline in participation where traded volumes declined by 2 percent WoW to 181million, however ADTO went up by 1 percent to $74million. However, benchmark KSE-100 index managed to close in the green zone at 43,740 pts (up 1 percent), mainly attributable to heavyweight sectors such as (1) Cements (+7 percent on price increase of Rs10/bag in the North), (2) OMCs (+1 percent WoW) and (3) Power (+2 percent WoW) sectors. FATF related news flow mainly impacted the banking sector (down 1 percent WoW) on fears of tightening global scrutiny.

Moreover, volatile international crude oil prices also kept oil & gas exploration and production sector (down 1 percent WoW) under pressure. Benign CPI inflation readings (+3.8 percent /-0.31 percent YoY/MoM) recorded for the month of Feb-2018 largely remained a non-event for the market.

Furthermore, SBP's total foreign exchange reserves continued to report a decline during the last week, decreasing by $358million WoW and reaching to $12.35billion.

Furthermore, SBP conducted MTB auction during the week, where it realized MTBs worth Rs319billion, vis-a-vis target of Rs650billion, on account of thin participation.

Experts said that equities finally returned to positive track, after posting loss for 4 consecutive weeks. Investors' confidence improved on prospects of timely senate elections (to be held on Mar 3, 2018) and improvement in Pakistan US ties.

Cement sector garnered investors' attention post hike in cement prices by North based manufacturers (further increase expected in coming months) which helped index to close at 43,740 level. However selling pressure was witnessed in banking sector during outgoing week owing to confirmation about the inclusion of Pakistan in FATF's "grey list" in June. PAEL continued its downward trajectory and lost 10 percent of its value during the week owing to its debarment from participating in world bank's energy related projects. Institutional activity was seen in blue chip stocks as traded volumes remained flat while trade value was up 1 percent. Sector wise; Cements and Fertilizer cumulatively added 468pts, whereas Commercial Banks and E&Ps withheld 137 points. Foreigners were net sellers of $11.4million worth of shares during the week vs. selling of $2.8million during last week. On the local front, Insurance was net buyers of $6million whereas Banks were net sellers of $3.4million.

During the week, DSL notified exchange about successful commencement of its commercial operations on 28th Feb, 2018. Bank Of Khyber (BoK) announced financial results for 2017, where earnings of the company witnessed fall of 11 percent YoY to Rs1.79 per share due to decline in total non-markup income by 38 percent YoY.

Additionally, BoK announced cash dividend of Rs 1.5 per share.

Dow futures drop into triple digits, possibly extending Thursday sell-off after Trump announced tariffs. Futures were sharply lower this morning, re-approaching their early February lows, after President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on aluminum and steel, sparking fears of a trade war. Thursday's losses pushed the Dow into negative territory for 2018.

The SECP has notified Draft Shariah Governance Regulations, 2018, which is a comprehensive set of regulations for governance of Shariah-compliant companies and entities, Shariah-compliant securities and Islamic financial institutions under its jurisdiction.

Pakistan will have to pay $3billion to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) before June and for this, funds will have to be raised from the international market, Minister of State for Finance Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan said.

Adviser to PM on Finance Miftah Ismail held a meeting with Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX). Adviser said that the government is endeavoring to make Pakistan's financial and capital market, among the most competitive in the world.