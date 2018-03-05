The government is planning to start housing finance project for low-income Pakistanis with $150 million credit from the World Bank, it is learnt reliably here. The govt has approached World Bank for soft loan of $150m for Housing Finance Programme which will help people get affordable financing for their homes, official source told The Nation here Sunday. The loan will be provided in two tranches of $145m and $5m and will cost the cheapest interest rate, the source said. The World Bank will provide the loan at 1.25 percent interest rate and the state bank will provide it to the commercial banks and they will utilize it for mortgage purposes.