SHARJAH - Kumar Sangakkara, the leading run-scorer in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), on Sunday said that the "level of competition in the league is very high”.

The former Sri Lankan skipper said. “Some of the best international players are playing alongside great young talent from Pakistan, and the seniors are there too. I think it is one the best leagues out there.”

“It’s about teamwork, it’s about staying relaxed and enjoying the cricket that we play,” he commented when asked about the secret behind Multan’s great show in the tournament so far.

Sangakkara praised Shoaib Malik on his captaincy skill and termed it as one of the reasons for Sultans’ good show in the third edition of Pakistan Super League.

He said that the skipper never puts pressure on players. “Shoaib Malik has been great as a leader because he is very relaxed, very laid back and never puts pressure on the guys but expects us just to do the job that we are supposed to do. And the management has been spot on in the arrangements and the preparations,” he added.

40-but-still fit and a veteran of 259 T20 games around the world, he termed PSL as one of the best cricket leagues being played in the world.

When asked if he will be coming to Pakistan if Multan Sultans qualify for the playoffs, Sangakkara said, “I think we [have] got a long way to go before we qualify. It’s about playing one game at a time and taking a decision when the time comes.”

Earlier, the president of Multan Sultans, Ashar Schon had announced that his team’s foreign players, including Kumar Sangakkara, have agreed to visit Pakistan if the team qualifies for the playoffs.

Commenting on the hat-trick by Imran Tahir, the second by a Sultans' player this season, Sangakkara said: "I think its outstanding. The way Imran Tahir bowls it shows the quality of the man and why he is considered one of the best bowlers in the shorter format of the game. It's just his control, his awareness, and the fact that he gives everything. It's a pleasure to play with him," he added.