RAWALPINDI - Security forces on Sunday recovered huge quantity of arms and ammunition during the drive in clearing the area of minefields laid by terrorists in North Waziristan.

The arms and ammunition were recovered from Nankae, Raghzae, Chargolai and Gurgurai Zafar Khel areas of South Waziristan Agency, said a statement issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The arms and ammunition included 82mm mortar, light machine guns, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), RPG-7, submachine guns, 303 rifles, hand grenades, anti-tank mines, huge quantity of various calibre ammunition and weapon accessories.

The drive was carried out as part of the ongoing operation Radd-ul-Fassad.