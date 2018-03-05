SHARJAH - Imran Tahir has announced in uncertain terms that he is South Africa’s best spinner. Though he has not been considered for the Test team, he is proving to be deadly in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The veteran leg spinner has bagged 10 wickets from four PSL matches, which includes a hat-trick against Quetta Gladiators on Saturday. It was his third three-wicket spell too in the first week of the tournament.

Tahir will turn 39 on March 27 and hence when asked whether he could be part of the South Africa’s 2019 World Cup campaign he said: “All I have to say is that I have been the No. 1 bowler for the last two years. I don’t think I have a barrier and I am very confident about 2019. I don’t know if I will get to play or not but I am trying.”

Tahir holds the sixth rank among bowlers in One day International ranking and the eighth slot among T20 International bowlers but is a team man to the core. He praised his pacers when asked to comment on his spell. “Credit goes to the fast bowlers. They put me into a situation where I can bowl to take a hat-trick. So all in all it was a great team effort.”

Tahir feels at home in UAE because it is his performance for South Africa that helped him stage a comeback to Test cricket in October 2013 with a five wicket spell because in 2012 he was dropped after he came out with figures of 0 for 260 in the Adelaide Test against Australia to become the most expensive returns without a wicket in Test history.

When asked how does he rate this hat-trick?, Tahir said: “I did once get a hat-trick in England but this one is right up there and will be very special for me. I played and grew up with many of the (Pakistan) players in this tournament and so it felt really nice especially to perform in front of my family as many of them live here. Though I am happy I achieved it, it was a great team effort.”

Lahore-born Tahir is hoping that Multan Sultans qualify for the knock out stage and play in Lahore and Karachi. “I will be so happy if I can get to play in the Lahore where there will be more of my family members coming for the matches. So I am so excited but to achieve that we have to respect all the coming games. If we play with respect to the opponents we will do well and go to Lahore.”

Tahir likes to take one game and a time and give his best. “I feel every game is a challenge. I like to take it day by day and whoever we play next we have to think and make our plans and give our best. Right now things are going well for us and the way we are playing, I am hopeful of good results,” he said.