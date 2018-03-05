‘Pollen likely to start this week’

ISLAMABAD: Pollen is likely to start during the current week in the twin cities and expected to attain peak during the second fortnight of March, an official of Pakistan Meteorological Department said. Pollen season is expected to end by mid April. Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) monitors the airborne pollen in Islamabad throughout the year, the official said. Pollen monitoring unit of the PMD has installed monitoring devices in different sectors of Islamabad, the official said.

The pollen concentration increases gradually with the onset of spring season and attains its peak around full blossom. Rainy spell during the first week of March may delay onset of pollen season in twin cities, he said.

The most abundant pollen types in the capital are from 8 plant species, paper mulberry, acacia, eucalyptus, pines, grasses, cannabis, dandelion and alternaria. Of all these plants, paper mulberry shares about 97 per cent of the total pollen and its concentration touches the extreme limits of about 40,000 per cubic meter of air at the peak of the blossom season, the official said.–APP

Verified voter lists to be displayed tomorrow

RAWALPINDI: The verified voter lists would be displayed at display centres to be set up at prominent places including offices of registration officers, assistant registration officers and other places in the district on Tuesday, said District Election Commissioner Malik Saleem Akhtar.

He said that the lists would be displayed up to April 4. 40 days will be given from Mar 6 to April 14 for disposal of claims/objections and applications for corrections which can be submitted until April 14. The final lists would be displayed on April 30 at the office of District Election Commissioner, he said.

Malik Saleem said that the voters’ verification process was being completed to finalise arrangements for upcoming general elections. All out efforts would be made to complete the campaign by April 30, he said.

According to the District Election Commission office, at the moment, there are over 2.95 million voters registered in Rawalpindi district including 1.57 million men and 1.37 women. The new voters are being registered and the names of the people who have died being removed from the electoral lists. As many as 29 assistant registration officers and 2,221 verification officers had been assigned the task.

First phase of the drive, verification of new NIC holders and deceased voters, was completed during Jan 15 to Feb 8. Data entry of the verified new NIC holders and deceased voters and adjustment of affected census blocks at district level with the assistance of NADRA was completed during Feb 9 to Feb 18.

Data processing and printing of updated electoral rolls being completed which would be finalised till Mar 5 (Monday).–APP

During the campaign, special focus was also on registration of women, persons with disabilities and transgender, the office said.



