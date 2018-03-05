Siblings saved by kidney donation

Two cases of kidney transplant have successfully been completed at Lahore General Hospital. A team, headed by Professor of Urology Dr Muhammad Nazir, undertook the task. Principal of Post-graduate Medical Institute Prof Dr Ghiasunnabi Tayyab congratulated doctors and paramedical staff on successful operation. Forty-year-old Muhammed Nazir of Bahawalnagar was donated kidney by his 35- year-old sister Razia, while 23-year-old Sobia was given kidney by her 33-year-old brother Nadeem. Both families thanked the Lahore General Hospital administration for help. Operation team who took part in transplant of kidneys consisted of Asst Prof Dr Shah Jahan, Dr Kamran Zaidi, Dr Ejaz Siddique, Dr Sohail Hassan, Dr Qamar Zaman and Dr Mohammed Shahid.–Staff Reporter

Two die as truck hits bike

Two men were killed when a rashly driven truck bumped into a motorcycle on the Sundar Road on Sunday, police and rescue workers said. The victims were identified by police as Naveed and Aslam. Both the factory workers riding on a motorcycle were going to Sundar Industrial Estate when a speedy truck hit their two-wheeler on Sundar Road near Multan Road. As a result, both the young men died on the spot. The truck driver managed to escape from the scene. The police were investigating the incident.–Staff Reporter

Arbab meets Chaudhrys

Former Sindh chief minister Arbab Ghulam Rahim called on former PM Shujaat Hussain and former Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi at their residence on Sunday. Arbab is the head of People’s Muslim League and leader of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA). Shujaat said circumstance demanded that all Muslim Leaguers should be united. The country, he added, was divided in provincialism and unity was need of the hour. Arbab said unity of all Muslim Leaguers was also essential for freeing the country and the nation from shackles of different mafias.–Staff Reporter

FIA detains deportees

Immigration Authorities at Lahore Airport arrested two Pakistanis deported from South Africa, said spokesman for FIA on Sunday. He said that two passengers Muhammad Umar and Tahir reached Lahore by Emirates Airline’s flight EK-624 to whom immigration authorities arrested and after preliminary investigation handed over to Anti Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC). FIA Immigration Assistant Director Ali Imam Zedi said both the passengers arrived on emergency passports and they had crossed South African border illegally. They paid up to Rs700,000 to a travel agent and adopted land and illegal route to enter South Africa. –Staff Reporter

Road Safety seminar

The National Highways and Motorway Police organised a road safety awareness seminar at a local school in Jublee Town of Lahore, says a press release. The event was part of their road safety drive launched on the directives of Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, Inspector General of National Highways & Motorway Police. According to the press release, the motorway cops urged the students to adopt safety measure while crossing roads. They briefed the students to follow traffic laws to play their constructive part in national progress. DIG Mirza Faran Baig said such events are organised to make the future generation familiar with traffic laws to ensure road safety. School director Muhammed Aftikar Hussain praised the motorway police for their performance and the launch of such drives.–Press Release



Lesco to facilitate consumers in summer

Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) is making efforts to overcome all hindrances facing the system before the start of summer season. A spokesman for Lesco said here Sunday that efforts were being made to ensure uninterrupted power supply in the region including provincial capital, he added. He said, “In the region all grid stations are being upgraded.” APP